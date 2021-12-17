Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 42.7% in November

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 988,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

