Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of FYBR opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.