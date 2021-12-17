FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Critical Comparison

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TIM pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.65 $354.68 million $0.81 14.11

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73%

Summary

TIM beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

