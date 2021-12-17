Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Down 0.4%

Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.