FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

FTCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $7.85 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

