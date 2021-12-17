Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 6.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 3,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,093,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $718.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,263,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

