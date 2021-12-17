FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $111.54 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $111.54 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00203752 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

