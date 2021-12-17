Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.