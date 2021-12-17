Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Acquires A$11,094.76 in Stock

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) insider Geoff Wilson bought 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,094.76 ($7,924.83).

About Future Generation Global Investment

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

