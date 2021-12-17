FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

COP opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

