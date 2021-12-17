FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.91.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

