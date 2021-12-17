FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By Desjardins

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.91.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.