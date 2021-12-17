FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sonoco Products Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

