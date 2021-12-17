FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$703.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

