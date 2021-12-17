FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

