FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank7 by 27.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Bank7 by 14.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,861 in the last three months. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

