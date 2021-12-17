FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Cut by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

B opened at $44.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

