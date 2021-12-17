FY2021 EPS Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Boosted by Analyst

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

IMTX opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

