FY2021 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PZZA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

