FY2021 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut by Analyst

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for South Plains Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

SPFI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

SPFI opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

