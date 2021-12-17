FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

