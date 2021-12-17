FY2021 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

VCTR opened at $34.03 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,896,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

