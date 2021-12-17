FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lowered by Analyst

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

WSBF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

