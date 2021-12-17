FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.94. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$164.02.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$146.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$145.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.