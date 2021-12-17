FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $15.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.94. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.
Shares of CM stock opened at C$145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$146.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$145.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.
In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
