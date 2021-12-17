FY2024 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Reduced by Wedbush

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

IGMS opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The company has a market cap of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

