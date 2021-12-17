FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equillium, Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

EQ opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Equillium has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $136,045 over the last 90 days. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

