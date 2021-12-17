FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNA. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DNA opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.