Fyooz Price Reaches $0.0488 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $315,872.42 and approximately $107,808.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00203157 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

