Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Acquires $137,130.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GLPI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 23,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

