Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

