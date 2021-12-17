Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 439,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

