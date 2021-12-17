GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $442.66 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $442.66 million and $4.64 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00012310 BTC on exchanges.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,577,202 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

