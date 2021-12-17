Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.93. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,347,101 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$228.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$35.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore bought 174,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$139,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,040. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$29,095.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,763 shares in the company, valued at C$48,331.13. Insiders have sold a total of 317,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,094 in the last quarter.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

