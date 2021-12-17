General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average of $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

