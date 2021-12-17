General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 4.0% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

