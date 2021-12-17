GenesisX (XGS) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $40,090.70 and approximately $21.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 19,109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,164,359 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

