Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Oddo Bhf

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Genfit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Genfit stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Genfit has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

