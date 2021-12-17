GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 1,204,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,756. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 435,922 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

