Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

