Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

GEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.