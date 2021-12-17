Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,283 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 5.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $72.18. 166,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

