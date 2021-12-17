Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. 53,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.