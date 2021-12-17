Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 480,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 592,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

