Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 833,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 949,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

