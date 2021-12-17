Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.66 and last traded at $57.92. 23,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 28,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.