Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.48. 142,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 283,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

