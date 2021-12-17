Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1,508.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

