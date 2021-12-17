GoByte Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $273,135.23 and $85.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3,195.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

