GoChain Price Reaches $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $40.76 million and $2.67 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,158,378,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,503,188 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

