GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Critical Analysis

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.32 billion 3.60 -$495.10 million $1.32 54.35 CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.55 -$23.35 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoDaddy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GoDaddy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5.3, indicating that its stock price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.15% -419.14% 3.18% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoDaddy and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 7 1 2.75 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

GoDaddy currently has a consensus target price of $99.08, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.94%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Summary

CleanSpark beats GoDaddy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities. The Energy segment operates CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, and Solar Watt Solutions lines of business. This segment provides services, equipment, and software to the energy industry. The Digital Currency Mining segment operates ATL and CleanBlok, Inc. lines of business. This segment mines digital currency assets, namely Bitcoin. Other business activities include p2kLabs, Inc., ATL Data Centers LLC, and CSRE Properties, LLC. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

